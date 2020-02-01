Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Not playing Saturday
Knight (knee) will not play Saturday against Golden State, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.
Left knee soreness has sidelined Knight for the last eight games and will keep him out for at least one more contest. He had been listed as questionable, so his return may not be too far off.
