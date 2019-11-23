Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Officially cleared
Knight (ankle) is available for Friday's game against Dallas.
Knight was listed as probable on the injury report hours before tip, and he's officially been given the green light. He's averaging 6.4 points, 2.2 assists and 1.4 rebounds over five games this season.
