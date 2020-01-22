Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Out again Thursday
Knight (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Wizards.
Knight will miss a fourth straight game as he continues to battle a sore left knee. Dante Exum is a candidate to see increased run in his absence.
