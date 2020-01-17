Knight was ruled out for Friday's game at Memphis with left knee soreness.

Knight played a season-high 26 minutes Tuesday against the Clippers but had zero points, one rebound and one assist while picking up the knee issue. The 28-year-old was averaging 21.2 minutes over the last six games, leaving Dante Exum and Matthew Dellavedova to handle more backcourt run off the bench for the Cavs.