Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Part of rotation Friday
Knight is expected to receive some minutes Friday against the Pacers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Knight has yet to appear in any of the Cavaliers' first four games of the year. He'll be part of the rotation with Matthew Dellavedova missing Friday's game for personal reasons, though it's unclear how much of Dellavedova's 18.3 minutes per game he'll receive.
