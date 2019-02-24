Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Plays 19 minutes in Saturday's win
Knight tallied four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 19 minutes during Saturday's 112-107 win over the Grizzlies.
Knight has earned 20-plus minutes only once in his last four games as a starter. He handed out a season-high five dimes in this one, but Knight is best reserved for use in the deepest leagues.
More News
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...