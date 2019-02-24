Knight tallied four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 19 minutes during Saturday's 112-107 win over the Grizzlies.

Knight has earned 20-plus minutes only once in his last four games as a starter. He handed out a season-high five dimes in this one, but Knight is best reserved for use in the deepest leagues.