Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Probable for Friday
Knight (ankle) is considered probable for Friday's game against the Mavericks.
Knight is trending towards returning Friday in Dallas after missing Wednesday's game against the heat due to a sprained right ankle. Prior to suffering the injury, the 27-year-old appeared in back-to-back games and tallied a combined 16 points, four rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes.
