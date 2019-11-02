Knight finished with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in six minutes during Friday's 102-95 loss to the Pacers.

Knight made his season debut with Matthew Dellavedova (personal) sidelined. However, Knight couldn't get anything going and didn't see many minutes. Years removed from being a factor for fantasy purposes, he can be avoided across all formats.

