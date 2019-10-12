Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Scores 11 points in loss
Knight amassed 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), one rebound and one assist in 19 minutes during Friday's 109-105 preseason loss to the Pistons.
Knight is coming off his first full pre-season in a number of years and does look to have more confidence, especially on the offensive end of the floor. The Cavaliers are going to be towards the back end of the Eastern Conference again this season and trading Knight away makes a lot of sense. He could begin the season with an increased role as they look to showcase him and so could have value in deeper formats.
