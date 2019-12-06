Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Sees limited playing time
Knight failed to score (0-1 FG), but did post two steals and an assist in Tuesday's 127-94 defeat to the Pistons.
The 28-year-old's only time in the contest was a two-minute appearance at the end of the second quarter. It was Knight's first game since Nov. 22, and though the veteran guard didn't play much, he will hope that small chances like those are gifted to him in the foreseeable future.
