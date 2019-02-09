Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Should dress Saturday
Knight isn't listed on the Cavaliers' injury report and is expected to be available for Saturday's game against the Pacers.
After being shipped to Cleveland in a three-team deal that was completed Wednesday, Knight was slated to join the Cavaliers in Washington in advance of Friday's 119-106 loss to the Wizards. However, he wasn't able to catch a flight into the nation's capital until after the Cavs' morning shootaround, prompting coach Larry Drew to hold Knight out of the game, per Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Now that he's at least had a day to get acclimated with his team, Knight should at least dress for Saturday's contest, though it's possible he's withheld from the rotation until he has a chance to practice with the Cavaliers.
