Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Sidelined with sprained ankle
Knight (ankle) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
Knight is nursing a sprained right ankle and will miss at least one game as a result. The 27-year-old Knight has appeared in five games this season, posting averages of 6.4 points, 2.2 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 14.0 minutes.
