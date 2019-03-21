Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Tallies 13 points Wednesday
Knight produced 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 107-102 win over the Bucks.
The guards got it done for the Cavs on Wednesday, as the only three players to score in double-digits, in what turned out to be a win for the team, were guards. Knight definitely was a part of the strong backcourt performance, delivering the strongest plus-minus of the starters.
