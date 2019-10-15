Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: To rest Tuesday
Knight will be rested for Tuesday's preseason game against Boston, James Rapien of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland reports.
Knight and Tristan Thompson will both get the night off as the Cavs finish out their preseason schedule. Look for the once-productive veteran to be in the mix at both guard spots during the regular season.
