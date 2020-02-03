Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Upgraded to questionable
Knight (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's tilt with the Knicks.
Knight had previously been listed as doubtful on the injury report that was issued Sunday, so his upgraded status implies that the Cavaliers are feeling better about his chances of playing following Monday's morning shootaround. The veteran guard has been sidelined for the past nine games with a sore left knee and likely won't be in store for meaningful minutes once he gains clearance to play.
