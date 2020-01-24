Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Will miss another game
Knight (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Chicago.
Knight has missed the last four matchups with a left knee injury, and he'll need to wait at least a few more days before making a return. His next chance to take the court will come Monday in Detroit.
