Cavaliers' Brandon Knight: Will not play Friday
Knight will not make his Cavaliers debut in Friday's game against Washington, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.
Knight, along with Marquese Chriss, was traded to the Cavaliers on Wednesday in a three-team deal. The point guard has appeared in just 12 games this season and played under 10 minutes per game with Houston, and chances are he won't see a much bigger role in Cleveland given the team's focus on rookie point guard Collin Sexton and his development.
More News
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...