Knight will not make his Cavaliers debut in Friday's game against Washington, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.

Knight, along with Marquese Chriss, was traded to the Cavaliers on Wednesday in a three-team deal. The point guard has appeared in just 12 games this season and played under 10 minutes per game with Houston, and chances are he won't see a much bigger role in Cleveland given the team's focus on rookie point guard Collin Sexton and his development.