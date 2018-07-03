Cavaliers' Brayon Blake: Joins Cavs for summer league

Blake will participate in summer league with the Cavaliers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Blake, a small forward out of Idaho, went unselected during the 2018 NBA Draft. He started all 31 games he appeared in last season, averaging 17.0 points and 9.6 rebounds. He was also a knock-down three-point shooter, drilling 1.7 per game at a 45.2 percent clip.