Thomas will come off the bench Monday against the Jazz, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.
Thomas drew his first NBA start Saturday against Sacramento, finishing with seven points, two steals, two blocks, one rebound and one assist in 31 minutes. He'll retreat to the bench for Monday's matchup with the Cavs electing to provide Dean Wade with an opportunity to start.
