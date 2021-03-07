Thomas posted 25 points (10-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 34 minutes in Saturday's 116-107 loss to Long Island.

Thomas was quite productive during his six games after joining the Charge, and he topped 20 points in three of his last four appearances of the season. Across 14 games with the Charge and Vipers during the G League campaign, Thomas averaged 18.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 33.5 minutes per contest.