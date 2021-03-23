Thomas didn't score (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) during Monday's loss to Sacramento.
Thomas missed his only three-point try in two minutes off the bench. It was his second appearance over the past three games. Against the Spurs last Friday, Thomas dropped a career-high seven points in 16 minutes.
