Thomas tallied five points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block during Monday's loss to the Pacers.
The rookie logged a season-best 34 minutes of action and responded by posting a tallying in every major statistical category despite a rough shooting outing. In addition, Thomas' six rebounds were a new career high, breaking his previous mark of four set back on March 29 against Utah. Thomas has totaled at least five points in 13 games so far this season.
