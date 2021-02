Thomas posted 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks over 29 minutes in Friday's 120-102 loss to the Vipers.

Thomas came off the bench Friday, but he had plenty of playing time and led the team in scoring, rebounds and assists. The 24-year-old has had plenty of run in the G League and could see NBA minutes after the Charge conclude the season.