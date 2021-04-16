Thomas is averaging 3.2 minutes, 0.5 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists in six games during April.

Thomas hasn't played more than five minutes since March 29. With Collin Sexton (35.7) playing the seventh-most minutes in the NBA and Darius Garland (33.3) not far behind, it's nearly impossible for the guard to find time on the court. Making things more difficult is Matthew Dellavedova, who made his season debut April 1 and is averaging 21.0 minutes over the last three games.