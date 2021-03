Thomas recorded 18 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block over 35 minutes in Saturday's 113-112 loss to the Ignite.

Thomas returned to the starting five for Saturday's matchup and led the Charge in playing time. He was the only player on the team to record a double-double in the narrow loss, and he's now averaging 16.4 points and 8.0 rebounds over 33.1 minutes per game this season.