Thomas recorded 18 points (5-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes in Wednesday's 103-97 loss to the Blue Coats.

Thomas wasn't particularly efficient from the floor Wednesday, but he tied for the team lead in scoring during the narrow loss. He's now averaging 17.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 33.5 minutes per contest this year.