Thomas agreed to a two-way contract with the Cavaliers on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Thomas has been seeing action in the G League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. In the bubble, he has averaged 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks in 33.4 minutes. In joining Cleveland on a two-way deal, he could end up seeing NBA minutes this season, especially once the G League concludes its season.