Thomas will start Saturday's game against the Kings, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The 24-year-old played a season-high 20 minutes Friday against the Lakers and will receive the first start of his career Saturday. Thomas is unlikely to have fantasy relevance but should see significant playing time in Sacramento.
