Cavaliers' Cameron Payne: Does nothing in spot start
Payne failed to score (0-2 FT) but added three assists and a rebound across 20 minutes in Saturday's 124-102 loss to the Nuggets.
Payne had played well off the bench in the Cavs' last two games, so it appears his start was an attempt to take advantage of a hot hand, but this tactic ultimately backfired. One should expect Alec Burks to be back in a starting role very soon.
