Cavaliers' Cameron Payne: Makes team debut
Payne contributed 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 22 minutes Tuesday in the Cavaliers' 123-115 loss to the Pacers.
After Payne inked a 10-day deal with Cleveland earlier in the week, interim coach Larry Drew wasted no time ushering the guard into the rotation. Payne acquitted himself well in his Cavaliers debut, but it's worth noting that two key wings in Rodney Hood (Achilles) and David Nwaba (ankle) were sidelined, while additional minutes opened up when Larry Nance (knee) exited in the second half. If the Cavaliers get at least two or those players back for Wednesday's game in New Orleans, there's a good chance Payne's minutes dip into the teens, or possibly into the single digits.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.