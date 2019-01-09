Payne contributed 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 22 minutes Tuesday in the Cavaliers' 123-115 loss to the Pacers.

After Payne inked a 10-day deal with Cleveland earlier in the week, interim coach Larry Drew wasted no time ushering the guard into the rotation. Payne acquitted himself well in his Cavaliers debut, but it's worth noting that two key wings in Rodney Hood (Achilles) and David Nwaba (ankle) were sidelined, while additional minutes opened up when Larry Nance (knee) exited in the second half. If the Cavaliers get at least two or those players back for Wednesday's game in New Orleans, there's a good chance Payne's minutes dip into the teens, or possibly into the single digits.