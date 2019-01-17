Payne produced 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, and two assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Payne continues to make the most of his opportunity, and he delivered an efficient scoring performance in this one. With that being said, Payne is only a viable option in deeper or daily leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories