Cavaliers' Cameron Payne: To sign 10-day deal with Cavs
Payne is expected to ink a 10-day contract with Cleveland, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Payne was let go by the Bulls on Thursday night, but he wasn't on the open market for long. He saw limited run with Chicago this season, averaging 5.7 points along with 2.7 assists across 31 games off the bench, and he'll aim to make an impact with his new team in an effort to coax out a longer stint in Cleveland.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...