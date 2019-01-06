Payne is expected to ink a 10-day contract with Cleveland, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Payne was let go by the Bulls on Thursday night, but he wasn't on the open market for long. He saw limited run with Chicago this season, averaging 5.7 points along with 2.7 assists across 31 games off the bench, and he'll aim to make an impact with his new team in an effort to coax out a longer stint in Cleveland.