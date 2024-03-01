LeVert is questionable for Friday's game versus the Pistons due to a right elbow sprain.
It's unclear when LeVert suffered his elbow injury, but he is in danger of missing his first contest since Jan. 22 on Friday. If the 29-year-old guard is ruled out, Sam Merrill and Isaac Okoro are candidates to receive increased playing time.
