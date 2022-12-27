LeVert racked up eight points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and two steals across 20 minutes during Monday's 125-117 loss to the Nets.

LeVert strung together three straight 20-plus-point efforts early in December, but since then he hasn't been overly useful to fantasy managers. Over his last seven games, he's averaging just 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.7 steals per game while shooting under 40 percent from the floor in 28.1 minutes.