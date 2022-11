LeVert (ankle) will play in Monday's contest against the Raptors, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

LeVert has missed the Cavaliers' past four games but will officially be active for Monday's battle against the Raptors. The Michigan product is averaging 11.6 points, 4.5 rebounds ad 4.9 assists across 32.2 minutes throughout his first 16 showings this season.