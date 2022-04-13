LeVert posted 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 loss to the Nets.

LeVert wasn't an especially efficient shooter, but he got his teammates involved and was impactful defensively. While Darius Garland will always be the driving force of Cleveland's offense, LeVert will get plenty of chances to act as a secondary creator as long as the Cavs survive in the play-in and playoffs.