LeVert tallied 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 21 minutes during Monday's 120-89 preseason win over Ra'anana.

LeVert did a little bit of everything for Cleveland in Monday's preseason victory over Ra'anana, leading the team in steals while finishing second among starters in scoring, rebounds and assists in 21 minutes as a starter. LeVert set preseason-high marks in every statistical category in Monday's contest, a good sign for a player who should play a large role on the Cavalier this season.