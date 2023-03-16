LeVert finished with 24 points (8-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 118-109 loss to the 76ers.

After making the start in place of Donovan Mitchell (finger) in Tuesday's win over Charlotte, LeVert was back on the bench Wednesday with Mitchell returning to action. Even with both Mitchell and Darius Garland available for the Cavaliers, LeVert ended up being the surprise star of the night, as he surpassed both starting guards in the scoring column and ended up playing just two seconds fewer than Garland. LeVert has hit his stride of late with averages of 19.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.8 three-pointers, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals over the past four games, but that level of production doesn't look especially sustainable. He's averaging a more modest 0.9 steals per game for the season, and he's converted at a 51.9 percent rate from the field and 53.6 percent rate from three-point range over that four-game stretch, well above his season-long rates (41.9 percent, 37.7 percent).