LeVert finished with 24 points (8-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 118-109 loss to the 76ers.

After making the start in place of Darius Garland (finger) on Tuesday, LeVert was relegated back to the bench against Philadelphia. He managed his highest scoring output of the year outside of the starting lineup, and only the third 20 point performance of the season coming off the bench. Cleveland is currently the four seed in the East, and will look to hold on to a home court series in the opening round of the playoffs. Look for LeVert to have an expanded role down the stretch, though he still won't provide consistent fantasy value for managers looking for a championship of their own over the next few weeks.