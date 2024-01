LeVert (wrist) will play in Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

LeVert had missed back-to-back games with a sprained right wrist, but he was able to warm up without a brace on his wrist Wednesday and is confirmed to be available. Since Darius Garland (jaw) went down in mid-December, LeVert is averaging 16.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds over 13 appearances.