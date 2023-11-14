LeVert closed with 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes during Monday's 132-120 loss to the Kings.

Should LeVert continue in his current role, a Sixth Man of the Year nomination could be in his future. With the starting five performing at a high level, it appears that a catastrophic injury would be the only avenue to a starting role, but he's doing just fine as the first man off the bench, averaging 19 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals over nine games.