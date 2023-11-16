LeVert contributed 17 points (8-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-95 win over the Trail Blazers.

LeVert saw a slight regression while Donovan Mitchell picked apart the Trail Blazers, but he was still the first man off the bench and essentially took away all of starter Dean Wade's potential output. LeVert's strong play left Wade the odd man out despite Wade's 33 minutes on the court. It looks like the Cavs will continue to tinker with the backcourt until they get Darius Garland (neck) back, and they're confident with keeping LeVert in the second unit.