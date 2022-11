LeVert (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Pistons.

LeVert has missed the last three games due to a swollen left ankle. Lamar Stevens (illness), Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro have all seen boosts in their playing time with the 28-year-old guard out. If Levert is unable to play Sunday, he could return for Monday's game against the Raptors.