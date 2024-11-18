LeVert (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

LeVert had missed two games earlier in the regular season due to right knee soreness, however he is now working through inflammation in his left knee. With LeVert, Sam Merrill (ankle) and Isaac Okoro (ankle) all working through injuries, the Cavs may have to go deep into their bench Tuesday, which gives Craig Porter, Ty Jerome and Georges Niang an opportunity to see more playing time.