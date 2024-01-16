LeVert is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to right wrist soreness.

LeVert hasn't missed a game since Dec. 23 and has been strong off the bench in the absence of Darius Garland (jaw), averaging 19.8 points on 45.9 percent shooting and 5.3 assists in 28.3 minutes per game over his last eight appearances. If LeVert is sidelined, Sam Merrill, Georges Niang and Craig Porter would be likely candidates for increased roles.