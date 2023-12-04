LeVert (knee) did not practice Monday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

LeVert was unable to play Saturday against the Pistons after he aggravated a knee issue that first popped up in mid-November. Craig Porter only saw four minutes of action in LeVert's absence Saturday, while Isaac Okoro played 33 minutes and produced nine points, six rebounds, four assists, four steals and one three-pointer. LeVert should be considered questionable at best for Wednesday's game against Orlando.