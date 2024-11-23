LeVert (knee) was absent from Saturday's practice, Ethan Sands of Cleveland.com reports.
LeVert has missed Cleveland's last two outings due to left knee inflammation. While the Cavaliers have yet to release an official injury report, LeVert's absence from practice is a bad sign of his availability for Sunday's matchup with Toronto.
