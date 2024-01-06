LeVert had 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Friday's 114-90 win over the Wizards.

LeVert registered his first double-double of the season and the 14th of his career in Friday's win. He's been the main option off the bench for the Cavs and has offered solid production this season. Over his last 10 games, LeVert is averaging 18.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals over 27.2 minutes per game.