LeVert (hamstring) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Knicks, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

LeVert has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to left hamstring soreness. Donovan Mitchell should take on even more of an offensive burden with LeVert and Darius Garland (hamstring) sidelined. Elevated minutes should be available for Max Strus, Dean Wade, Isaac Okoro and Georges Niang.