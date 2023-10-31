LeVert (hamstring) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Knicks, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
LeVert has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to left hamstring soreness. Donovan Mitchell should take on even more of an offensive burden with LeVert and Darius Garland (hamstring) sidelined. Elevated minutes should be available for Max Strus, Dean Wade, Isaac Okoro and Georges Niang.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Scores 31 points in spot start•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Set to start Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Moves to bench•
-
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert: Gets starts sans Garland•