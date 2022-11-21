LeVert said he's dealing with minimal swelling his left ankle after exiting Sunday's 113-87 loss to the Heat, but his status for Monday's game against the Hawks hasn't yet been established, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

LeVert doesn't look like he's in danger of an extended absence following his removal from the first half of Sunday's contest, but the Cavaliers could still elect to err on the side of caution and hold him out Monday. Expect the Cavaliers to provide an update on LeVert's status closer to Monday's 7 p.m. ET tipoff. If LeVert is unable to play Monday, starting small forward Lamar Stevens as well as Cedi Osman -- who broke out for 20 points and 12 rebounds in 37 minutes Sunday -- could be in line for extra playing time.